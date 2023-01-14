unique bold geeky method to install / upgrade PCIe SSD into older 27" Apple iMac

I rescued this 27" iMac 2013 from the e-waste pile at my work place.
On 01/12/2023, I used Cut-Off Tool for the first time to cut an access door on the back of iMac 2013 27".
It gives direct access to the PCie SSD slot to allow quick installation and removal of the SSD.



I installed a 128gb SSD from Macbook Air 2015 13" into the iMac.
It now dual boots Win11 and MacOS Catalina.
When I come across a 256gb or 512gb SSD later, I can easily swap them in 20 seconds.

Do it at your own risk and have fun with it!!
 

Not the most elegant solution but it works. 👍 I have a 2011 27" imac and I guess the good part is that I don't need to buy the tape. My screen is held on by magnet.
 
imac 27" running Win 11, and Win 10 in VM, shows benchmarks.

The Nova GPU benchmark is much better than that of the Intel Iris Xe Graphics of an intel 11th gen i5 laptop I also use - 580 vs 331.
The 1440p 27" screen is sharp and bright, still a beautiful display.
 

the mod should be in the ghetto thread and win 10/11 are very close to pnp on those imacs. ive done quite a few of them like that trying to convince head office to keep using them instead of selling them off. ive got a couple mac minis kicking around with 11 on them, our trash can mac pro worked too and our old 2012 mb pros were completely pnp and worked awesome. we sold them instead...
 
Nice. Now just 3d print a grill you can cover the hole with (not needed but would make it pretty)
 
I do think the display is quite nice. My 2011 is pretty obsolete. To get anything OS working after High Sierra is going to be pretty painful. I would need to upgrade the video card and probably the wifi/BT. I think as long as your hardware is still supported by the latest OS, you got some life left it in.
 
