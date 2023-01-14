unique bold geeky method to install / upgrade PCIe SSD into older 27" Apple iMac

I rescued this 27" iMac 2013 from the e-waste pile at my work place.

On 01/12/2023, I used Cut-Off Tool for the first time to cut an access door on the back of iMac 2013 27".

It gives direct access to the PCie SSD slot to allow quick installation and removal of the SSD.







I installed a 128gb SSD from Macbook Air 2015 13" into the iMac.

It now dual boots Win11 and MacOS Catalina.

When I come across a 256gb or 512gb SSD later, I can easily swap them in 20 seconds.



Do it at your own risk and have fun with it!!