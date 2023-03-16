UniFi Dream Machine 2.4.X firmware - major support

For those wondering if they should get UniFi Dream Machine (UDM), the newest firmware makes a major difference in showing that Ubiquiti continues to support UDM owners and not leave them behind to only prioritize newer UniFi Dream Router (UDR) series. Going from UDM 1.X firmware to 2.X firmware is not just an update, but an upgrade of the OS. It doesn't add new features, but it improves performance and makes a ton of under-the-hood changes to gain the same level of support and new features as Ubiquiti's newer UDR series. UDM OS 2.X still uses Linux kernel 4.19, but within a few months, UDM firmware is going to jump to verison 3.0, Linux kernel 5.X, and receive same feature updates as UDR (like official WireGuard client support).



Many features of UDM 2.X are not mentioned in release notes due to technical details, but those details include new WiFi drivers, support for ED25519 encryption curves for local SSH access (not AP access, at least not yet), and removal of UDM's Podman root shell encapsulation. Container Network Interface (CNI) plugins are still supported through UDM on-boot script and as such you can still run local DNS (Pi-Hole, AdGuard Home, NextDNS) and other types of servers on your UDM. I fully migrated my my local DNS server from Raspberry Pi to UDM.



It took Ubiquiti about 8 months to finally release 2.X firmwre, but it was worth the wait.