UniFi Cloud Gateway Ultra or pFsense?

Since Arista (previous firewall software I was using) decided to exponentially increase its pricing for the Home User license, thereby making it cost-prohibitive to renew - I have been using different devices as my home firewall. I was using pFsense for a while. I really do like it even with its learning curve and getting things set up. (So many tutorials out there as well) But once you do, you pretty much leave it alone. Currently, I am using a Ubiquiti Cloud Gateway Ultra, and I do like its simplicity in setting things up and getting it configured. I do like how it uses Linux as its OS base, it uses very little in terms of resources (was surprised to see is only has 3GB ram and a quad-core ARM CPU), and is such a small hardware footprint. I guess my reason for this post is - is anyone else using a CGU? Do you find there to be any shortcomings? The only things I am not too keen on is the lack of reports; there isnt any customization for the Ad-blocking feature; content filtering is kinda limited; and the IDS/IPS seems very basic as well. I am guessing that's the 'simplicity' of it. I found pFsense to be a lot more customizable - but then is that needed for home use?



Yes I did see the reviews on it, especially the one from Tom Lawrence regarding the two in question.



Thanks to anyone who decides to chime in.



