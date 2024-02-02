Unifi cams that use 24v passive

I was able to get 2 Ubiquiti Solar Controllers. Sunmax whatever.
I'm gonna use them in my property, I have 30 acres, so gonna put wifi in remote areas.
However, ubnt in all thier wisdom made thier technical data about thier products about as technical as an Ikea instruction. Absolutely useless information.
They just stamp Poe on everything. So is it 24 passive or 48v? Sigh.
My question is, Does anyone know what modern cameras support 24v passive? I reached out with a ticket to ubnt but haven't received response yet.
I want to use 2x 12v batteries in serial for 24v, a 100w panel, a Unifi Solar Controller, an outdoor mesh AP, a 5ghz ptp Airmax, and a 24v passive camera all pole mounted into ground.
I have 2 g3 bullets on my house and they support 24v passive. And they have old school documentation which list everything they can do. The new documentation method is absolutely TRASH.
