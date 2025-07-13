Unfortunate ASRock AB350M extreme4 motherboard woe

Just when you think you've seen it all, you find something that is just behaving.. weird.



To the point: I'm pretty sure it's the motherboard. Let me explain: I tried firing up my 5800x and this motherboard rig and it didn't post or boot. I tried doing a CMOS reset by both removing the battery and moving the jumper. Nothing. Tried different gpus (b580, Rx 580, and gt 710)... nothing. Fans turn on, wait like 30 seconds, and it shuts off for a few seconds, then turns on again. I tried a post speaker (because nowadays motherboard manufacturers would rather have you buy a new one rather than letting you troubleshoot your stuff) and I got nothing. I don't have even LEDs to troubleshoot. I tried a JDEC 2400mhz ram stick, and.. same behavior.



I got tired that night and then came down the next day (left it unplugged without a battery), put in my regular ram kit and b580, and the thing booted. Well, I had to then turn it off to put the CMOS battery back in, changing nothing else... Then I'm rewarded with..???? THE SAME BEHAVIOR THAT IT DID LAST NIGHT. So, I don't know what to do.



If you guys have any ideas or insight, please let me know. Thank you!