Unfortunate ASRock AB350M extreme4 motherboard woe

Just when you think you've seen it all, you find something that is just behaving.. weird.

To the point: I'm pretty sure it's the motherboard. Let me explain: I tried firing up my 5800x and this motherboard rig and it didn't post or boot. I tried doing a CMOS reset by both removing the battery and moving the jumper. Nothing. Tried different gpus (b580, Rx 580, and gt 710)... nothing. Fans turn on, wait like 30 seconds, and it shuts off for a few seconds, then turns on again. I tried a post speaker (because nowadays motherboard manufacturers would rather have you buy a new one rather than letting you troubleshoot your stuff) and I got nothing. I don't have even LEDs to troubleshoot. I tried a JDEC 2400mhz ram stick, and.. same behavior.

I got tired that night and then came down the next day (left it unplugged without a battery), put in my regular ram kit and b580, and the thing booted. Well, I had to then turn it off to put the CMOS battery back in, changing nothing else... Then I'm rewarded with..???? THE SAME BEHAVIOR THAT IT DID LAST NIGHT. So, I don't know what to do.

If you guys have any ideas or insight, please let me know. Thank you!
 
This is common behavior with that chipset. Something to do with how values are stored in cmos and on the cpu somewhere. You turn the board off, then it acts like it's completely dead. No lights, no fans, no beeps. Let it sit with power unplugged for a while, suddenly it works...one or two times.

I thought it was only a gigabyte problem, but I guess certain boards from other manufacturers also exhibited the issue.
 
Iirc, I was able to reduce the frequency of this happening by removing the cpu cooler, lifting the cpu lever, pressing the cpu down into the socket and lowering the lever simultaneously. Don't ask me why this works, maybe bad contact in the socket? 🤷‍♂️
 
Today, I'm going to try the board with an old Ryzen 5 1400 that my friend has, then that will help me make a decision with what to do. If the board is dead, I think I'm going to just sell my CPU and see what I can get from the board, and then weight what options I can get. Microcenter has some good deals, but then I'll see what I can scrape up, at the moment, I'm content with my 4770k, as I don't play that demanding of games, and my PC doesn't do mission critical work.
 
if this is a used board, make sure to check and/or replace the cmos battery. leave it out and jump the power(turn of psu) to clear the cmos quicker before putting in the 1400.
 
pendragon1 said:
if this is a used board, make sure to check and/or replace the cmos battery. leave it out and jump the power(turn of psu) to clear the cmos quicker before putting in the 1400.
Yeah, it's been out, I tried it with my 5800x again this morning (after a full day to sit) and the same behavior
 
pendragon1 said:
but did you make sure the battery is good or replaced it? its old enough it could be dying...
Yeah, I tried it with a good batt, that didn't change the problem that im having, the board used to work with a dead one, it would just reset the CMOS if I ever unplugged the machine
 
