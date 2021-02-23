Unfinished 6ft Butcher Block countertop/desk top slab $120 (Home Depot, YMMV)

https://www.homedepot.com/p/HARDWOO...utcher-Block-Countertop-1525HDRW-74/314316969
6ft long, 25 in. deep, 1.5 in. thick.
'Hevea' is part of the latin name for rubberwood.
I think this is a pretty good deal. Normally around $180 from either Home Depot or Lowes.
It's not edge grain, but for the price it's solid
I bought 4 to replace the plastic folding tables we use as desks.
