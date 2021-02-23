Unfinished 6ft Butcher Block countertop/desk top slab $120 (Home Depot, YMMV)

Nice deal, I bought several of these years ago when they were alot less, but still a good deal. And at 1.5" thick, they make solid desks/tables etc. for just about any use...

I trimmed mine with solid oak moulding and finished them off with that super-duper-tuff clear stuff that is used on basketball courts, and they still look as good now as they did on day 1 :)
 
I wonder if it's zipcode based, showing $169 here.

Edit* It is, I updated zipcode to WA and it shows the 120.
 
Was showing $120 for me when he first posted but yea back to $169. I rather it be 30" deep tho.
 
I wonder if it's zipcode based, showing $169 here.

I updated zipcode to WA and it shows the 120.
May be cheaper near where the lumber is cut. On one trip from Canada to California I remember driving down the highway with the windows open on a nice day and just for a couple miles I had the scent of fresh cut lumber wafting through the car. Some people get a high from the smell at pumping gas, I get it from wood.

That said, if you have some simple tools you can totally make your own butcher block, with some effort. If you're not super duper picky about it being ultra square, you can even do it without a jointer or planner, just a power sander, facemask and patience :D
 
