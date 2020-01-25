Undertaker's FS:Unlocked Mint Note 10 + with LED wallet case and original box/unopened accessories

Beyond Mint, Perfect Note 10 + Black with LED View Cover, Original Box with unopened accessories!

- Flawless (No marks on the phone, perfect screen, any dots in pics are pesky dust particles- Nearly perfectly applied IQ Shield screen protector- Original box with unopened accessories!- LED View Cover ($65) included in price!- Only selling because I got an S20+ from work and while I like the Note 10 more, no point in keeping two high end phones- Unlocked Edition direct from Samsung, warranty till 10/20Asking $700 shipped PPFF.