Undertaker's FS:Unlocked Mint Note 10 + with LED wallet case and original box/unopened accessories

undertaker2k8
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2012
- Messages
- 526
Beyond Mint, Perfect Note 10 + Black with LED View Cover, Original Box with unopened accessories!
- Flawless (No marks on the phone, perfect screen, any dots in pics are pesky dust particles )
- Nearly perfectly applied IQ Shield screen protector
- Original box with unopened accessories!
- LED View Cover ($65) included in price!
- Only selling because I got an S20+ from work and while I like the Note 10 more, no point in keeping two high end phones
- Unlocked Edition direct from Samsung, warranty till 10/20
Asking $700 shipped PPFF.
- Flawless (No marks on the phone, perfect screen, any dots in pics are pesky dust particles )
- Nearly perfectly applied IQ Shield screen protector
- Original box with unopened accessories!
- LED View Cover ($65) included in price!
- Only selling because I got an S20+ from work and while I like the Note 10 more, no point in keeping two high end phones
- Unlocked Edition direct from Samsung, warranty till 10/20
Asking $700 shipped PPFF.
Attachments
-
273 KB Views: 0
-
296.6 KB Views: 0
-
377.4 KB Views: 0
-
284.3 KB Views: 0
-
370.4 KB Views: 0
-
406.1 KB Views: 0
-
424.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited: