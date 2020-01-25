Undertaker's FS:Unlocked Mint Note 10 + with LED wallet case and original box/unopened accessories

undertaker2k8

Jul 25, 2012
Beyond Mint, Perfect Note 10 + Black with LED View Cover, Original Box with unopened accessories!
- Flawless (No marks on the phone, perfect screen, any dots in pics are pesky dust particles :) )
- Nearly perfectly applied IQ Shield screen protector
- Original box with unopened accessories!
- LED View Cover ($65) included in price!
- Only selling because I got an S20+ from work and while I like the Note 10 more, no point in keeping two high end phones
- Unlocked Edition direct from Samsung, warranty till 10/20

Asking $700 shipped PPFF.
 

Bump, Evoo going back, sad but I have resigned myself to the fact that my trip isn't happening till much later and with Ryzen 4XXX laptops set to flood next month, this thing was going to be outdated soon. Note 10 will up for grabs here and on swappa till sold.
 
No one wants a perfect Note 10 plus with unopened accessories and original LED cover? Thought this would have been gone by now , #covidtimes?
 
