Undertaker's FS Thread: PNY XLR8 GTX 1070, i5 4590k, 2 x 8GB micron/samsung DDR3 1600, 2 X 120 GB SATA 3 SSD

PNY 1070 8GB XLR8 Dual Fan card, runs pefectly - $180 shippedi5 4590 - $65 shipped2 x 8gb Micron/Samsung DDR3 1600 CL10 1.5V, runs great in dual channel - $35 shipped1 x 120 gb HyperX 3K SATA 3 SSD, 1 X 120 GB Samsung Evo SATA 3 SSD - $20 shipped eachOpen to all reasonable offers.Lenovo Ultra Dock (with the bottom connector)Asking $50 shipped. Dock only but can throw in a 170W charger for an extra $15.Thanks for looking.