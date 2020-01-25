Undertaker's FS Thread: PNY XLR8 GTX 1070, i5 4590k, 2 x 8GB micron/samsung DDR3 1600, 2 X 120 GB SATA 3 SSD

PNY 1070 8GB XLR8 Dual Fan card, runs pefectly - $180 shipped
i5 4590 - $65 shipped
2 x 8gb Micron/Samsung DDR3 1600 CL10 1.5V, runs great in dual channel - $35 shipped
1 x 120 gb HyperX 3K SATA 3 SSD, 1 X 120 GB Samsung Evo SATA 3 SSD - $20 shipped each

Open to all reasonable offers.

Lenovo Ultra Dock (with the bottom connector)

https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/access...l-docks/TP-Workstation-Dock-230W/p/40A50230US

Asking $50 shipped. Dock only but can throw in a 170W charger for an extra $15.Thanks for looking.
 

Lots of new stuff added, bump! 1070 sold on fleabay (that was fast), rest of stuff still available. Thanks.
 
