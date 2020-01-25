Undertaker's FS Thread:PNY GTX 1660 Blower $175, Lenovo Ultra Dock

undertaker2k8
PNY 1660 6 GB Blower, great condition, $175/168 shipped ppff
Lenovo Ultra Dock (with the bottom connector)
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/access...l-docks/TP-Workstation-Dock-230W/p/40A50230US
Asking $50 shipped. Dock only but can throw in a 170W charger for an extra $15.Thanks for looking.
