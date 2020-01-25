Undertaker's FS Thread: Ipad AIr 2 64GB, Lenvo Ultra Dock

    undertaker2k8

    Near Mint Condition 64 GB Ipad Air 2 with matching gold case, original charger and extra long cable!
    - Near Mint, perfect screen and back
    - Matching gold case (case may have small blemishes but very good condition overall)
    - Original Apple Charger
    - Extra long braided, certified lightning cable included free!
    - Asking $ 160 shipped or $150 PPFF


    Lenovo Ultra Dock (with the bottom connector)

    https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/access...l-docks/TP-Workstation-Dock-230W/p/40A50230US

    Asking $50 shipped. Dock only but can throw in a 170W charger for an extra $15.Thanks for looking.
     

    undertaker2k8

    Bump
     
