Undertaker's FS Thread: Dell G5 5590 RTX 2060 9750H

U

undertaker2k8

Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
521
Brand new Dell G5 5590 i7 9750H, 16 GB 2X8 GB DDR4 2666 RAM, 512 GB NVME SSD, RTX 2060, 100% SRGB IPS 144 HZ Screen, Backlit keyboard, metallic construction, Ultra long lastting 87 WHr battery.

Warranty from Dell till Jan 2021.

Meant as a gift but Covid happened and don't it want just sitting.

Pretty much the top end config here: https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/dell-g5-15-gaming-laptop/spd/g-series-15-5590-laptop

Asking $1000 PPFF shipped or $1050 otherwise. Pics to come soon.

Original 180W Dell Charger included.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
U

undertaker2k8

Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
521
Lots of new stuff added, bump! 1070 and 4590 sold on fleabay (that was fast), rest of stuff still available. Thanks.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
tab s6 grey mint new
Top