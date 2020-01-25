Undertaker's FS Thread: 5820k, Lenovo Ultra Dock

undertaker2k8
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2012
- Messages
- 512
5820k , used gently since 2015, runs at 4.2 Ghz, 1.2v with ease ( or 4 Ghz at 1.1v)...can be pushed higher but I always like it running cool with my H100i. $120 shipped.
.
Lenovo Ultra Dock (with the bottom connector)
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/access...l-docks/TP-Workstation-Dock-230W/p/40A50230US
Asking $50 shipped. Dock only but can throw in a 170W charger for an extra $15.Thanks for looking.
.
Lenovo Ultra Dock (with the bottom connector)
https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/access...l-docks/TP-Workstation-Dock-230W/p/40A50230US
Asking $50 shipped. Dock only but can throw in a 170W charger for an extra $15.Thanks for looking.
Attachments
-
291.7 KB Views: 0
Last edited: