Undertaker's FS Thread: 5820k, Lenovo Ultra Dock

5820k , used gently since 2015, runs at 4.2 Ghz, 1.2v with ease ( or 4 Ghz at 1.1v)...can be pushed higher but I always like it running cool with my H100i. $120 shipped.Lenovo Ultra Dock (with the bottom connector)Asking $50 shipped. Dock only but can throw in a 170W charger for an extra $15.Thanks for looking.