Undertaker's FS: Note 10 + Mint.Evoo 17.3 2060 laptop

undertaker2k8

Jul 25, 2012
Beyond Mint, Perfect Note 10 + Black with LED View Cover, Original Box with unopened accessories!
- Flawless (No marks on the phone, perfect screen, any dots in pics are pesky dust particles :) )
- Nearly perfectly applied IQ Shield screen protector
- Original box with unopened accessories!
- LED View Cover ($65) included in price!
- Only selling because I got an S20+ from work and while I like the Note 10 more, no point in keeping two high end phones

Asking $725 shipped PPFF firm.

Brand new Evoo 17.3 RTX 2060 9750H laptop 1 tb NVME, 16 GB RAM, mech keyboard. (goes back tomorrow if no one wants and I refuse to deal with ebay anymore).

Here is the best review: https://www.notebookcheck.net/Walma...-with-Walmart-s-Name-Slapped-On.444810.0.html

Asking $1100 shipped PPFF (available till next week).
 

