Undertaker's FS: MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio

Have barely used MSI Gaming X RTX 4090 Trio, this is the 450w version fwiw. Pristine condition and comes in box. Asking what I paid for it $1800 + ship actuals. PPFF only, heat under same id.
Can post pics later, thanks.
PS: Only selling coz barely have time to use it, likely gonna downgrade to 70 ti or 80 super till Blackwell.
