Undertaker's FS: MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio, 2 x 1 TB NVME 3.0, PC3200 SODIMM

undertaker2k8
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2012
- Messages
- 1,991
Have barely used MSI Gaming X RTX 4090 Trio, this is the 450w version fwiw. Pristine condition and comes in box. Asking $1600. PPFF only, heat under same id.
Also , have the following:
1 TB PNY CS3030 nvme pci 3.0 ssd - $55 obo
1 TB Timetec Hynix PCI-E 3.0 ssd - $55 obo
Both 2280 with SLC cache ^
2 X 8 GB Samsung PC3200 SODIMM - $30 obo
1 X 16 GB Samsung PC3200 SODIMM- $30 obo
PS: Only selling coz barely have time to use it, likely gonna downgrade to 70 ti or 80 super till Blackwell.
Also , have the following:
1 TB PNY CS3030 nvme pci 3.0 ssd - $55 obo
1 TB Timetec Hynix PCI-E 3.0 ssd - $55 obo
Both 2280 with SLC cache ^
2 X 8 GB Samsung PC3200 SODIMM - $30 obo
1 X 16 GB Samsung PC3200 SODIMM- $30 obo
PS: Only selling coz barely have time to use it, likely gonna downgrade to 70 ti or 80 super till Blackwell.
Attachments
Last edited: