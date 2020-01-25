Undertaker's FS: MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio, 2 x 1 TB NVME 3.0, PC3200 SODIMM

Have barely used MSI Gaming X RTX 4090 Trio, this is the 450w version fwiw. Pristine condition and comes in box. Asking $1600. PPFF only, heat under same id.

Also , have the following:

1 TB PNY CS3030 nvme pci 3.0 ssd - $55 obo

1 TB Timetec Hynix PCI-E 3.0 ssd - $55 obo

Both 2280 with SLC cache ^

2 X 8 GB Samsung PC3200 SODIMM - $30 obo

1 X 16 GB Samsung PC3200 SODIMM- $30 obo


PS: Only selling coz barely have time to use it, likely gonna downgrade to 70 ti or 80 super till Blackwell.
 

