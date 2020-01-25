Undertaker's FS: MSI GS65 Stealth Laptop RTX 2080 8GB, Laptop DDR4 3200 RAM, 512 GB M2 SATA SSD, Corsair RMX 850W PSU

undertaker2k8
Have the following spares for sale:
MSI GS65 Stealth Laptop: RTX 2080 8 GB 9750H, 1 TB NVME SSD, 240 Hz 100% sRGB IPS, 16 GB RAM, Wifi 5/BT 4.0, HDMI 2.0, Mini DP/TB3(usb c)!!!
Screen is pristine and so is the body except slight discoloration on one corner, no chips/cracks. It's an all metal gaming monster
Asking $850 obo (was 2k back in 2020 and is still better than all 3060 laptops less than 1k currently).
4 x 8 GB 3200 MHz CL22 Laptop SODIMM RAM (2 Hynix, 1 Samsung/Kingston), all worked perfectly together at standard timings 3200 CL22 1.2V on a Lenovo laptop that was returned. Barely saw any use.
Asking $80 shipped obo for all 4 given current prices.
Also have a PM871a Samsung SATA M2 SSD, asking $40 shipped OBO.
All RAM/SSD for $110 shipped.
Also have a RMX 850 2018 Model with all cables/box for $75 shipped.
All prices ppff and open to reasonable offers, thanks!
