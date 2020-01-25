Undertaker's FS: Evoo LP4 9750H/GTX 1650 Laptop Available!

undertaker2k8
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2012
- Messages
- 535
Have an Evoo L4 (9750H, 16 GB DDR4, 256 GB M2, GTX 1650, 144 Hz IPS) incoming soon, looking for 650 PPFF (680 regular PP) shipped. Laptop is 686 on eBay and 799 on wallyworld plus tax on both.. Catching it on eBay requires a lot of patience and luck.
Got a pristine sample too with no use marks and almost no BLB. Pics attached.
Got a pristine sample too with no use marks and almost no BLB. Pics attached.
Attachments
-
465.4 KB Views: 0
-
446.6 KB Views: 0
-
788.9 KB Views: 0
-
333.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited: