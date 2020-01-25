Undertaker's FS: Evoo LP4 9750H/GTX 1650 Laptop Available!

Have an Evoo L4 (9750H, 16 GB DDR4, 256 GB M2, GTX 1650, 144 Hz IPS) incoming soon, looking for 650 PPFF (680 regular PP) shipped. Laptop is 686 on eBay and 799 on wallyworld plus tax on both.. Catching it on eBay requires a lot of patience and luck.

Got a pristine sample too with no use marks and almost no BLB. Pics attached.
 

Decided to hang on to the Evoo a bit longer (love playing with computers, what can I say lol) so still up if someone wants it.
 
Bump, Evoo going back, sad but I have resigned myself to the fact that my trip isn't happening till much later and with Ryzen 4XXX laptops set to flood next month, this thing was going to be outdated soon. Note 10 will up for grabs here and on swappa till sold.
 
No one wants a perfect Note 10 plus with unopened accessories and original LED cover? Thought this would have been gone by now , #covidtimes?
 
Note 10 sold on swappa. Buyer paid 760 with tax and I got 640 after shipping. Darn online fees and states imposing taxes these days, so inefficient.
 
undertaker2k8 said:
Note 10 sold on swappa. Buyer paid 760 with tax and I got 640 after shipping. Darn online fees and states imposing taxes these days, so inefficient.
Yeah, I am starting to hate selling on Swappa for that reason. Sadly I can never get anyone to bite on my offers elsewhere.
 
Yeah it's becoming highway robbery from a sellers perspective. I don't care if they have to incorporate outside of the US but a site like Swappa has no business collecting sales tax. Yes the buyer pays but I bet my sale amount would have been atleast higher by 50% of the sales tax amount if they did not have to pay it.
 
undertaker2k8 said:
All sold again, may have an Evoo L4 (9750H, 16 GB DDR4, 256 GB M2, GTX 1650, 144 Hz IPS) incoming soon, looking for 650 PPFF (680 regular PP) shipped. Laptop is 686 on eBay and 799 on wallyworld plus tax on both.. Catching it on eBay requires a lot of patience and luck.
Ygpm
 
