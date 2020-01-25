Undertaker's FS: Asus PN 60 Mini PC with 8 GB RAM and 240 GB SSD! 8130U i3 DDR4 HTPC 4k

undertaker2k8
Asus PN 60 Mini PC with 8 GB RAM (2 X 4GB DDR2400 Crucial) and 240 GB SSD!.
Asus PN60-BB3006MC Mini PC features an Intel Core i3-8130U Processor with support for up to 2x SO-DIMM, 1x M.2 SSD, 1x 2.5in SSD/HDD, Gigabit LAN, and 802.11AC Wi-Fi
Stunning 4K UHD resolution
Full connectivity with Intel 802.11AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4, and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A, and USB 3.1 Gen1 Type C ports
24/7 performance verified by rigorous testing protocols and stable power supply reduces costs and overall system maintenance
Ultra compact size with 0.62-Liter volume for a clutter-free workspace
Has 2 x USB Type C 3.1, with the back one having Displayport 4k 60 Hz capability! HDMI and Gigabit LAN, wifi AC all included! Ready to go. Comes with Windows 10 preinstalled.
The 8130U has 4 logical cores due to HT and performs great for HTPC or office use. This is a small workstation in a footprint smaller than your palm!
Note: Asus tunes the fan profile for industrial environments and use for a fan control utility like Speedfan is recommended for silent operation.
Original box and charger included.
Asking 300 shipped PPFF (amazon has the barebone for 299 and you pay tax).
