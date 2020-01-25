Undertaker's FS: Asus PN 60 Mini PC with 8 GB RAM and 240 GB SSD! 8130U i3 DDR4 HTPC 4k

Asus PN 60 Mini PC with 8 GB RAM (2 X 4GB DDR2400 Crucial) and 240 GB SSD!.
Asus PN60-BB3006MC Mini PC features an Intel Core i3-8130U Processor with support for up to 2x SO-DIMM, 1x M.2 SSD, 1x 2.5in SSD/HDD, Gigabit LAN, and 802.11AC Wi-Fi

Stunning 4K UHD resolution

Full connectivity with Intel 802.11AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4, and USB 3.1 Gen2 Type A, and USB 3.1 Gen1 Type C ports

24/7 performance verified by rigorous testing protocols and stable power supply reduces costs and overall system maintenance

Ultra compact size with 0.62-Liter volume for a clutter-free workspace

Has 2 x USB Type C 3.1, with the back one having Displayport 4k 60 Hz capability! HDMI and Gigabit LAN, wifi AC all included! Ready to go. Comes with Windows 10 preinstalled.

The 8130U has 4 logical cores due to HT and performs great for HTPC or office use. This is a small workstation in a footprint smaller than your palm!

Note: Asus tunes the fan profile for industrial environments and use for a fan control utility like Speedfan is recommended for silent operation.

Original box and charger included.

Asking 300 shipped PPFF (amazon has the barebone for 299 and you pay tax).
 

Last edited:
