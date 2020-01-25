Undertaker's FS: 3090 FTW3 Mint Condition , Laptop DDR4 3200 RAM, 512 GB M2 SATA SSD, Corsair RMX 850W PSU

Have a semi-custom build based on a Dell XPS 8940 for sale:i5 114002 x 8 gb DDR4 3200 Team Group running @ 2933Dell custom H470 mobo with PCIE-X 4.0(?, AIDA says 4.0 though I think it's 3.0) 16X , 4X, 1X slots, 1X SATA, 1X M2Killer Ethernet/ AX 1650 Wifi/BT Module360W Bronze PSU (Dell custom, not the greatest but works well enough for these specs)512 GB WD 530 NVMe drivePowercolor Red Devil 6600XT (seems like a perfect match for the chasis : ) )Windows Home 10 bundledDell wired optical mouse and keyboard if that's your thing lol.Been using and testing the system for a couple of weeks, works perfectly as a SFF machine. Surprisingly good in FC6 even at 3840x1600 high settings with FSR This 6600xt is one of the best implementations, games very well and mines well at 32 Mh/s @ 52w!, core does nearly 200 OC and memory goes to 2250 (though this one doesn't like fast timings too much).Price is $1250 plus ship. I believe this is very close to the cost of building something similar using MSRPs and a great deal in the current market.For comparison cheapest prebuilt 6600xt pc on NE is 1399 right now:Happy to keep it as a spare and earn a couple of bucks daily but figured it's put to better use as someone's gaming/media rig.Expandability is limited in a system like this obviously but believe you can put in a 3060 ti fe or may be even a 3070 fe/6700xt ref with the PSU. Will take cards upto 10.5" and 2.75 slots wide.Can add a SATA SSD/HDD to expand storage.PM for any questions/offers.