Undertaker's FS: 3090 FTW3 Mint Condition , Laptop DDR4 3200 RAM, 512 GB M2 SATA SSD, Corsair RMX 850W PSU

Have the following spares for sale:

Mint condition 3090 FTW3 , bought in May 2021 (original owner) and registered for the 5 years warranty fwiw. Card has been working flawlessly since day 1, clocks I ran were +80 core, + 1000 mem, 107% power limits, can likely go higher. Only putting this on here since I'm weighing whether to keep my MSI 4090 or not. Asking $800 which I think is more than fair. Pics attached.

Original box and accessories included.

4 x 8 GB 3200 MHz CL22 Laptop SODIMM RAM (2 Hynix, 1 Samsung/Kingston), all worked perfectly together at standard timings 3200 CL22 1.2V on a Lenovo laptop that was returned. Barely saw any use.
Asking $80 shipped obo for all 4 given current prices.
Also have a PM871a Samsung SATA M2 SSD, asking $40 shipped OBO.
All RAM/SSD for $110 shipped.
Also have a RMX 850 2018 Model with all cables/box for $75 shipped.

All prices ppff and open to reasonable offers, thanks!
 

Is this a LHR 3070ti? I have a 3060ti LHR from evga that I just took out of the box 5 days ago
 
Man I want that card o.o but don’t have the money or the card you want *sad face* lol
 
Wouldn’t happen to be interested in a reference 6900xt used plus Bnib Heatkiller waterblock for your strix plus cash? If interested pm me
 
Final bump. The thing is totally silent during desktop use and barely audible while gaming :)
 
One last last bump before card goes back tomorrow, system sans card still available for 500 after. All PMs replied as well. 🙂
 
