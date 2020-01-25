Undertaker's FS: 2 x 8 GB DDR 4 2666 SO DIMM

undertaker2k8
2 X 8 GB DDR 4 2666 SO DIMM
1 X 8 GB Micron 2666 CL18
1 X 8 GB GSKILL 2400 CL 16
Both run in tandem/dual channel at 2666 CL17 (assuming your machine allows to set speed manually). May operate at 2400/2666 if not. Asking $45 shipped CONUS PPFF. Thanks for looking.
