Understanding AMD mobo and nvme behavior for my new 5950x mobo

Hello!

So I am moving from the 9900k to the 5950x and pretty much decided on the Asus x570 Formula (because of the 8 data ports, more USB ports, LED screen, and 5Ghz non realtek NIC). I was wondering, if there is any restrictions on NMVE sharing lanes like with current intel stuff where you start losing performance if using all NVME slots available things like that.

My other choice for mobo was the Hero and the MSI Prestige but in the end, the Formula won it for me.



Thanks