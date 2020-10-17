Understanding AMD mobo and nvme behavior for my new 5950x mobo

S

shaolin95

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 5, 2006
Messages
2,871
Hello!
So I am moving from the 9900k to the 5950x and pretty much decided on the Asus x570 Formula (because of the 8 data ports, more USB ports, LED screen, and 5Ghz non realtek NIC). I was wondering, if there is any restrictions on NMVE sharing lanes like with current intel stuff where you start losing performance if using all NVME slots available things like that.
My other choice for mobo was the Hero and the MSI Prestige but in the end, the Formula won it for me.

Thanks
 
M

mda

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 23, 2011
Messages
1,898
What does the Formula have over the Hero aside from the waterblocks?

No issues with lane sharing on NVME for all X570s. All of them will get 4 lanes of PCIE 4.0

Also, consider the Asus Dark Hero that is launching soon.
 
Top