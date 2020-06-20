Understanding a "streamer" setup in regards to graphics card setup

Hi everyone,

To make a short story shorter, my girlfriend's brother passed away recently, so I acquired his setup.

This consists of an 8th gen i7, 32gb ddr4, gtx 1080ti sc, and an Elgato HD60 Pro capture card.



I'll admit I had no idea what the elgato was when I first spotted it, and until recently I knew literally nothing about streaming, and streaming setups.



Mind you, the capture card is installed in the same "gaming PC". I did some research and noticed that it's common for streamers to have their gaming pc, and then a secondary "streaming PC". Is this necessary?



I have another PC that's currently my linux server that I could potentially re-purpose to be used as a streaming PC with the elgato installed.



I did play around with it, and I found it somewhat confusing. Obviously it's got an input and an output port... so I connected the output from my GPU, to the input on the capture, then the output on the capture card to my monitor.

Is this not a common setup? It seemed to work ok like that...



Would I benefit from setting up a secondary PC with the elgato installed?

What are the pro's and cons of running the capture card from a secondary pc, vs. installed directly in the gaming rig?



As you may notice I'm pretty much a noob when it comes to the practice of streaming, but it seems like it might be a fun hobby and I like to tinker, so I'm wondering what's the proper way to go about setting this up?



Thank you all for any input!