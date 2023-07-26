Underclocking i7-12700K / 3070FE... Haven't messed with oc / undervolting in a long time a few ?

So my PC is as follows::

i7-12700K / Z690 Aorus Elite AX (DDR5) / 32GB DDR5 5600 (Corsair)

RTX3070FE

Samsung 980Pro 2TB (and some other SSDs and a 1TB NVMe SP drive).

Seasonic X750 powersupply.



So far all I did was not touch anything but the offset which is currently set at -0.03 I tried -0.05 and it locked up running cinebench R23 ..the -0.03 doesn't lock up w/ cinebench but I haven't really stability tested it beyond this... seems to have knocked watts down some (using a watt meter and HWMonitor reports max package watts at 171.22 now vs 181~ before) and temps are about ~3C better on hottest core during cinebench run which was ~82C before (it is HOT here about 100F outside and about 82F in the house) to 79C now.



Questions... am I doing this right it seems like the right way for basic undervolt from what I read looking at a few threads on this? .... I should stability tests more / try to find out how far between -0.03 to -0.05 won't like cinebench up I suppose? but for now I may just test this a little bit and get back to work?



Also am I understanding correctly that basically the "only" way to undervolt a nvidia 3070 is using afterburner and applying the undervolt everytime ?



I appreciate any feedback on this... and yes I have been a member here for far to long to be this much of an undervolting noob...but it is what it is. =p