Underclock or udnervolt a CPU?

I am not a big overclocking guru by any stretch of the imagination (I think most BIOSes have an "auto" option that I may check from time to time) but I definitely have never lowered clocks or voltages before. Having zero experience, I figured I would get some opinions and guidance before making changes.



I am converting an ITX system with an i5-9600k into an OPNsense firewall. I will do IPS and IDS on it, but I think the CPU is way more than is necessary for the workload so I wanted to see what I could do to keep things as cool and stable as possible. It's in a Dan A4 case and nestled in an open closet with okay air flow around it. The CPU cooler is low profile and I would like to just keep it down a few degrees. I don't need to push it down to the barest minimum, but I would like to just take a swipe at some settings that will keep it happy. I am sure there is a "too low" setting for voltage, but what about the CPU frequency?



Are there just some safe BIOS settings to drop the frequencies and voltages without extensive tweaking? Do I need to do anything to the RAM and PCIe slot if I monkey with the CPU voltage?



Asrock z370itx/AC (saved from ebay with bent pins)

i5-9600k

2x8 GB DDR4 2400

Intel Pro 1000 VT 4 port PCIe 4x NIC



Thanks!