Undelete post feature (Trash folder?) -- Accidental deletion of a large reply

Chief Blur Buster
Owner of BlurBusters
Joined
Aug 18, 2017
- Messages
- 348
I accidentally deleted a large reply that I just made, to the LG 27" 240Hz OLED thread. I was trying to delete an image attachment, but I accidentally deleted the whole post instead!
Many forum software has a hidden "Trash Folder" for deleted posts, including self-deleted posts, but that users don't have access to it.
Does the forum software have such, and does my status warrant some action on this?
