Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection - Steam redemption $20

G

Gigantopithecus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 6, 2009
Messages
1,616
Code came with an AMD CPU I recently purchased. I already did the hardware activation. I'll give you the login and password for the throwaway AMD Rewards account I created so you do not need a Ryzen 5000-series chip to redeem. You'll need to log in to your Steam account through the AMD Rewards account to complete the redemption. $20 PP F&F only, please, thanks.

My 379-0-0, 17-year-old Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
 
Last edited:
D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
9,946
Great trader bump that I have dealt many times with.
Is a i5-8400 too old or slow?
 
