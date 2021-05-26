Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PC

I disagree that U4 was the worst of the series. I think that should pretty objectively go to the first game considering you can tell ND was still teething on the combat controls and level design in the first game. It was still a great game though and still worth playing today even, of course. But then I would even put U4 ahead of Lost Legacy as well, mostly because I didn't care nearly as much about its story or characters as I did of the numbered games, so that is mostly subjective to me.



I loved Uncharted 4 though and was pretty happy with how long it was and how it was put together for the most part. None of the Uncharted games have much replay value either though regardless of how long/short they are IMO. This series is one of my favorite of all time, and I have only played through each game like 2-3 times and that was years apart usually.



It will be interesting to see if they patch this game for PS5 now that they're porting it to PC. That may decide whether or not I buy it again for PC like I did for HZD and didn't for Days Gone (though that was a much worse, but still decent, game than U4 or HZD).