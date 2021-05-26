Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PC

Of course they start off by giving us the worst game in the main series.
I mean, they could have just given us the whole Nathan Drake Collection. I would have gladly waited for it, but I don't think Sony is going to waste resources on porting older titles to PC.agreed...Uncharted 4 had some amazing visuals but was a step down in terms of the story...Uncharted 2 on PC would have made for a better debut game
I mean, they could have just given us the whole Nathan Drake Collection. I would have gladly waited for it, but I don't think Sony is going to waste resources on porting older titles to PC.
I didn't know what to expect going into the first one originally on PS3 and it ended up being one of the few games that I sat down and completed the same day I started it. 2 would have been the same way if it wasn't much longer than the first. 3 was rather forgetful as I honestly don't remember anything about it. But with 4 I never actually got around to finishing it.after I bought my PS4 (for Bloodborne) the Drake Collection was the 2nd game I bought...really fun experience playing through all 3 games back-to-back...
Hoping they bring over the previous games too even if old. I know they already did partial remasters for the PS4, but a slight upgrade for PC would be great. Seems like the stories are partially contained but the general consensus is to start with the first.
Why would any company do that?Maybe itll be a free download for those that can show receipt for original purchase?
Yeah, I prefer to spend my money on good games regardless of what platform they're on, hence why I own all gaming platforms. Gaming is like any other hobby where you usually can't just stick to one brand/type/platform and be able to enjoy everything the hobby has to offer, IMO.So PC users get a privilege to spend money on a 5 year old game? Or even 6 when it's out? I would rather spend my money on PC centric developers or at least those who bring out PC ports simultaneously. But I know I am in minority when it comes to this...
If a game has any chance of releasing on PC I prefer not to ruin my experience with an inferior console. Had I known that any of these games were getting a PC release I'd have gladly waited.Yeah, I prefer to spend my money on good games regardless of what platform they're on, hence why I own all gaming platforms. Gaming is like any other hobby where you usually can't just stick to one brand/type/platform and be able to enjoy everything the hobby has to offer, IMO.
From what I'm seeing so far though, this has yet to be officially announced still, so I don't see much point in complaining about the original games too when we don't even know for sure U4 is coming to PC.
Yeah, I don't have that PCMR mentality of "ruin my experience with an inferior console" and enjoy games about as much on there at 30/60 FPS (given it's actually locked and stable performance) and a controller as I do on my PC at 120+ FPS on an ultrawide. I enjoyed HZD just as much both ways and just used the PC port as an excuse to replay it again because I loved the game so much. I'll do the same for Uncharted if it comes to PC as well.If a game has any chance of releasing on PC I prefer not to ruin my experience with an inferior console. Had I known that any of these games were getting a PC release I'd have gladly waited.
Get your head out of your ass with this PCMR shit.If a game has any chance of releasing on PC I prefer not to ruin my experience with an inferior console. Had I known that any of these games were getting a PC release I'd have gladly waited.
Of course I damn a flight game for not supporting joysticks on PC, that's like bringing out a FPS without mouselook. I have no problem with 30FPS, I play all games with maxed out graphics on PC as well, which usually means 40-45FPS average. But I'm just not a fan of the "couch experience" It's not PCMR mentality, I have no problem playing racing games with a racing wheel on console because there is no compromise there.Yeah, I don't have that PCMR mentality of "ruin my experience with an inferior console" and enjoy games about as much on there at 30/60 FPS (given it's actually locked and stable performance) and a controller as I would on PC at 120+ FPS on an ultrawide on PC. I enjoyed HZD just as much both ways and just used the PC port as an excuse to replay it again because I loved the game so much. I'll do the same for Uncharted if it comes to PC as well.
I know you have your controller handicap though and prefer kb&m on all games (minus flight games I guess after seeing your rant on Ace Combat 7's lack of HOTAS compatibility and damning the whole game over it) regardless of their intended control method don't necessarily fault you for that. We all have our preferences, albeit with different tolerances.
Cute, As said many times, having to play any game with a controller, really is a compromised experience for me, either you can understand that, or wage your console vs pc war like an 8 year old.Get your head out of your ass with this PCMR shit.
Pretty much what I was alluding to. I think what he really meant was "I prefer not to ruin my experience with a controller", which is also not "inferior" and is just his preference. Personally I prefer to play any 3rd person action/adventure game (on PC or otherwise) with a controller for better analog movement and ergonomics even if I have to sacrifice a tiny bit of aiming precision.That's a bit heavy handed statement, yes mate?
You don't like pressing the up direction on the analog stick for the first 12 hours?Of course they start off by giving us the worst game in the main series.
Pretty much what I was alluding to. I think what he really meant was "I prefer not to ruin my experience with a controller", which is also not "inferior" and is just his preference. Personally I prefer to play any 3rd person action/adventure game (on PC or otherwise) with a controller for better analog movement and ergonomics even if I have to sacrifice a tiny bit of aiming precision.
I know you have your controller handicap though and prefer kb&m on all games (minus flight games I guess after seeing your rant on Ace Combat 7's lack of HOTAS compatibility and damning the whole game over it) regardless of their intended control method, and don't necessarily fault you for that. We all have our preferences, albeit with different tolerances.
You don't like pressing the up direction on the analog stick for the first 12 hours?
We're making news stories based on 4chan posts now? It was reposted on REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEset Era, so it must be legit, right? Too bad the person who created the image ripped the title right off of a fan made concept for a PS5 remaster. I also find it hilarious that the image is a photo instead of a screenshot or snip.Uncharted Collection PC leaks and includes all five games
A ResetEra post shows an apparently leaked image of a social post announcing a new Uncharted Collection being released for Steam and Epic Games Store with a release date of December 7th...the ad shows that every Uncharted console game- including the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- will be included in the package...
https://www.gamesradar.com/uncharted-collection-pc-leaks-and-includes-all-five-games/
They just released Last of Us Part II last year.Is Naughty Dogs still active for a Studio?
We're making news stories based on 4chan posts now? It was reposted on REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEset Era, so it must be legit, right? Too bad the person who created the image ripped the title right off of a fan made concept for a PS5 remaster. I also find it hilarious that the image is a photo instead of a screenshot or snip.
View attachment 390852
Note that the rumor is coming from the same person who has been posting the Bloodborne rumors that keep getting debunked, which also coincidentally came from 4chan.
https://old.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak...other_leak_about_bloodborne_eternal_nocturne/
According to the image the tweet was scheduled to come out this past Monday. That has come and gone. I highly doubt Sony would spend money to bring older games to PC, but it could still happen at some point. Uncharted 4 was confirmed in an investor presentation. There have been no murmurs leaked out from official channels about Uncharted Collection.Is it that far fetched if Uncharted 4 has already been confirmed for PC?
Should be in the Uncharted 4 thread since it's just 4 and Lost Legacy.rumor no more...it's official!...Uncharted Collection coming to PC!!!
Pity it's not all the games, but I'm down for a replay of 4.rumor no more...it's official!...Uncharted Collection coming to PC!!!
Should be in the Uncharted 4 thread since it's just 4 and Lost Legacy.
close enoughShould be in the Uncharted 4 thread since it's just 4 and Lost Legacy.