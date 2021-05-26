Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection coming to PC

polonyc2

EDIT: it's now official...Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Lost Legacy are being remastered for PC and PS5

 

SeymourGore

SeymourGore

Oh man, that's a good'er... kicking myself now for playing the game not that long ago on my PS5. I might just have to sell this PS5 to make sure that I don't accidentally play any upcoming Sony PC releases.
 
Armenius

Armenius

polonyc2 said:
agreed...Uncharted 4 had some amazing visuals but was a step down in terms of the story...Uncharted 2 on PC would have made for a better debut game
I mean, they could have just given us the whole Nathan Drake Collection. I would have gladly waited for it, but I don't think Sony is going to waste resources on porting older titles to PC.
 
P

polonyc2

Armenius said:
I mean, they could have just given us the whole Nathan Drake Collection. I would have gladly waited for it, but I don't think Sony is going to waste resources on porting older titles to PC.
after I bought my PS4 (for Bloodborne) the Drake Collection was the 2nd game I bought...really fun experience playing through all 3 games for the first time back-to-back...
 
Armenius

Armenius

polonyc2 said:
after I bought my PS4 (for Bloodborne) the Drake Collection was the 2nd game I bought...really fun experience playing through all 3 games back-to-back...
I didn't know what to expect going into the first one originally on PS3 and it ended up being one of the few games that I sat down and completed the same day I started it. 2 would have been the same way if it wasn't much longer than the first. 3 was rather forgetful as I honestly don't remember anything about it. But with 4 I never actually got around to finishing it.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Yeah, I'd rather have the Drake Collection, too. Uncharted 4 is still a good game, but it's the worst one in the series. Everything with Sam showing up only barely works and the whole flow of the game just isn't right. There are huge stretches that might as well just be a cut scene. Then all of a sudden the game decides to be a shooter again, followed by a pile of more "cutscene missions." It's not so bad on the first playthrough and you don't know what happens, but the replay value for Uncharted 4 = very low. With all of the developer drama and them going back to the drawing board twice, I'm actually shocked it's as good as it is. The final product is clearly a mishmash of 2 different visions.

I will still buy it and support the franchise coming to PC, though. Hopefully this means future games or even TLOU will come over, too.
 
T4rd

T4rd

I disagree that U4 was the worst of the series. I think that should pretty objectively go to the first game considering you can tell ND was still teething on the combat controls and level design in the first game. It was still a great game though and still worth playing today even, of course. But then I would even put U4 ahead of Lost Legacy as well, mostly because I didn't care nearly as much about its story or characters as I did of the numbered games, so that is mostly subjective to me.

I loved Uncharted 4 though and was pretty happy with how long it was and how it was put together for the most part. None of the Uncharted games have much replay value either though regardless of how long/short they are IMO. This series is one of my favorite of all time, and I have only played through each game like 2-3 times and that was years apart usually.

It will be interesting to see if they patch this game for PS5 now that they're porting it to PC. That may decide whether or not I buy it again for PC like I did for HZD and didn't for Days Gone (though that was a much worse, but still decent, game than U4 or HZD).
 
F

Flogger23m

Hoping they bring over the previous games too even if old. I know they already did partial remasters for the PS4, but a slight upgrade for PC would be great. Seems like the stories are partially contained but the general consensus is to start with the first.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Flogger23m said:
Hoping they bring over the previous games too even if old. I know they already did partial remasters for the PS4, but a slight upgrade for PC would be great. Seems like the stories are partially contained but the general consensus is to start with the first.
Yup, you can enjoy the series even by starting with #4 but there will be some occasional references that will fly by you. You won't necessarily know much about Sully, Elena, Chloe, etc. either. If they really are bringing Uncharted 4 to PC by itself, they should include a video that explains what happened in the earlier games.
 
imsirovic5

imsirovic5

So PC users get a privilege to spend money on a 5 year old game? Or even 6 when it's out? I would rather spend my money on PC centric developers or at least those who bring out PC ports simultaneously. But I know I am in minority when it comes to this...
 
H

hajalie24

My biggest problem with Uncharted 4 is I spent way too much time climbing. It felt like there was 3-4 hours of filler, just tediously climbing a ledge.

My favorites in order: 2 > 3 > 4 > 1
 
T4rd

T4rd

imsirovic5 said:
So PC users get a privilege to spend money on a 5 year old game? Or even 6 when it's out? I would rather spend my money on PC centric developers or at least those who bring out PC ports simultaneously. But I know I am in minority when it comes to this...
Yeah, I prefer to spend my money on good games regardless of what platform they're on, hence why I own all gaming platforms. Gaming is like any other hobby where you usually can't just stick to one brand/type/platform and be able to enjoy everything the hobby has to offer, IMO.

From what I'm seeing so far though, this has yet to be officially announced still, so I don't see much point in complaining about the original games too when we don't even know for sure U4 is coming to PC.
 
M76

M76

T4rd said:
Yeah, I prefer to spend my money on good games regardless of what platform they're on, hence why I own all gaming platforms. Gaming is like any other hobby where you usually can't just stick to one brand/type/platform and be able to enjoy everything the hobby has to offer, IMO.

From what I'm seeing so far though, this has yet to be officially announced still, so I don't see much point in complaining about the original games too when we don't even know for sure U4 is coming to PC.
If a game has any chance of releasing on PC I prefer not to ruin my experience with an inferior console. Had I known that any of these games were getting a PC release I'd have gladly waited.
 
T4rd

T4rd

M76 said:
If a game has any chance of releasing on PC I prefer not to ruin my experience with an inferior console. Had I known that any of these games were getting a PC release I'd have gladly waited.
Yeah, I don't have that PCMR mentality of "ruin my experience with an inferior console" and enjoy games about as much on there at 30/60 FPS (given it's actually locked and stable performance) and a controller as I do on my PC at 120+ FPS on an ultrawide. I enjoyed HZD just as much both ways and just used the PC port as an excuse to replay it again because I loved the game so much. I'll do the same for Uncharted if it comes to PC as well.

I know you have your controller handicap though and prefer kb&m on all games (minus flight games I guess after seeing your rant on Ace Combat 7's lack of HOTAS compatibility and damning the whole game over it) regardless of their intended control method, and don't necessarily fault you for that. We all have our preferences, albeit with different tolerances.
 
V

vegeta535

M76 said:
If a game has any chance of releasing on PC I prefer not to ruin my experience with an inferior console. Had I known that any of these games were getting a PC release I'd have gladly waited.
Get your head out of your ass with this PCMR shit.
 
M76

M76

T4rd said:
Yeah, I don't have that PCMR mentality of "ruin my experience with an inferior console" and enjoy games about as much on there at 30/60 FPS (given it's actually locked and stable performance) and a controller as I would on PC at 120+ FPS on an ultrawide on PC. I enjoyed HZD just as much both ways and just used the PC port as an excuse to replay it again because I loved the game so much. I'll do the same for Uncharted if it comes to PC as well.

I know you have your controller handicap though and prefer kb&m on all games (minus flight games I guess after seeing your rant on Ace Combat 7's lack of HOTAS compatibility and damning the whole game over it) regardless of their intended control method don't necessarily fault you for that. We all have our preferences, albeit with different tolerances.
Of course I damn a flight game for not supporting joysticks on PC, that's like bringing out a FPS without mouselook. I have no problem with 30FPS, I play all games with maxed out graphics on PC as well, which usually means 40-45FPS average. But I'm just not a fan of the "couch experience" It's not PCMR mentality, I have no problem playing racing games with a racing wheel on console because there is no compromise there.

I'm still annoyed that there was no gran turismo for PS4. Considering that and the recent PC releases of exclusives that were previously though of as "no chance of ever getting to PC" my inclination to buy a PS5 is quickly converging on zero.
 
M76

M76

vegeta535 said:
Get your head out of your ass with this PCMR shit.
Cute, As said many times, having to play any game with a controller, really is a compromised experience for me, either you can understand that, or wage your console vs pc war like an 8 year old.
 
T4rd

T4rd

UltraTaco said:
That's a bit heavy handed statement, yes mate?
Pretty much what I was alluding to. I think what he really meant was "I prefer not to ruin my experience with a controller", which is also not "inferior" and is just his preference. Personally I prefer to play any 3rd person action/adventure game (on PC or otherwise) with a controller for better analog movement and ergonomics even if I have to sacrifice a tiny bit of aiming precision.
 
scojer

scojer

T4rd said:
Pretty much what I was alluding to. I think what he really meant was "I prefer not to ruin my experience with a controller", which is also not "inferior" and is just his preference. Personally I prefer to play any 3rd person action/adventure game (on PC or otherwise) with a controller for better analog movement and ergonomics even if I have to sacrifice a tiny bit of aiming precision.
This is how I play.
I can do FPS on both console and PC, but I prefer playing them on PC with keyboard and mouse.
Third person games though, I prefer a controller, whether I'm playing on console or PC, with a kb&m they just feel too clunky.

As far as Uncharted 4 coming to PC, I'm not going to pick it up, but I'm glad that more people get to experience the universe!
Now, if they bring Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, AND The Last Guardian to PC, I might bite, but I think they'll remake those for the PS5 first.
 
A

AzixTGO

The main draw for me here is the fps and maximum fidelity. This would ultimately make it a better experience than on console...

if I thought I would be able to come up with a decent PC any time soon.
 
F

Flogger23m

T4rd said:
I know you have your controller handicap though and prefer kb&m on all games (minus flight games I guess after seeing your rant on Ace Combat 7's lack of HOTAS compatibility and damning the whole game over it) regardless of their intended control method, and don't necessarily fault you for that. We all have our preferences, albeit with different tolerances.
Which is kind of funny in its own way because "real flight games" don't have HOTAS buttons mapped by default either. Typically to get full functionality you'll need to use the peripheral's software, not the game itself.
 
Domingo

Domingo

twonunpackmule said:
You don't like pressing the up direction on the analog stick for the first 12 hours?
Pretty much this. Uncharted 4 is way, way, way more of an interactive story than the other ones. There are long stretches where you're basically playing a Lucasarts-style 90's adventure game. It's absolutely still entertaining, but it's a big gameplay shift from the earlier games and closer to TLoU. It can also make replays tedious. Instead of a cutscene you can skip, you have to play everything out.
 
P

polonyc2

Uncharted Collection PC leaks and includes all five games

A ResetEra post shows an apparently leaked image of a social post announcing a new Uncharted Collection being released for Steam and Epic Games Store with a release date of December 7th...the ad shows that every Uncharted console game- including the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- will be included in the package...

https://www.gamesradar.com/uncharted-collection-pc-leaks-and-includes-all-five-games/
 
scojer

scojer

I'm glad Sony is doing this, everyone needs to play the Uncharted games if they haven't yet.
 
Armenius

Armenius

polonyc2 said:
Uncharted Collection PC leaks and includes all five games

A ResetEra post shows an apparently leaked image of a social post announcing a new Uncharted Collection being released for Steam and Epic Games Store with a release date of December 7th...the ad shows that every Uncharted console game- including the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy- will be included in the package...

https://www.gamesradar.com/uncharted-collection-pc-leaks-and-includes-all-five-games/
We're making news stories based on 4chan posts now? It was reposted on REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEset Era, so it must be legit, right? Too bad the person who created the image ripped the title right off of a fan made concept for a PS5 remaster. I also find it hilarious that the image is a photo instead of a screenshot or snip.

1630511660998.png


Note that the rumor is coming from the same person who has been posting the Bloodborne rumors that keep getting debunked, which also coincidentally came from 4chan.

https://old.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak...other_leak_about_bloodborne_eternal_nocturne/
 
B

Blade-Runner

Armenius said:
We're making news stories based on 4chan posts now? It was reposted on REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEset Era, so it must be legit, right? Too bad the person who created the image ripped the title right off of a fan made concept for a PS5 remaster. I also find it hilarious that the image is a photo instead of a screenshot or snip.

View attachment 390852

Note that the rumor is coming from the same person who has been posting the Bloodborne rumors that keep getting debunked, which also coincidentally came from 4chan.

https://old.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak...other_leak_about_bloodborne_eternal_nocturne/
Is it that far fetched if Uncharted 4 has already been confirmed for PC?
 
Armenius

Armenius

Blade-Runner said:
Is it that far fetched if Uncharted 4 has already been confirmed for PC?
According to the image the tweet was scheduled to come out this past Monday. That has come and gone. I highly doubt Sony would spend money to bring older games to PC, but it could still happen at some point. Uncharted 4 was confirmed in an investor presentation. There have been no murmurs leaked out from official channels about Uncharted Collection.
 
