Uncertified Displayport cables, why is this still a thing?

I was watching Linus and Luke bitch about HDMI blocking AMD's linux driver today and they started talking about how much better Dispayport was as a standard, except that they are always having issues with screens blanking or not recognising on the first connection.

It's pretty ****ing obvious that uncertified Displayport cables are the culprit, but hardly anyone knows. Why TF is this still an issue after I first discovered it 12 years ago? My 1st displays were 1920x1200 @ 60hz Dell's on my 1080ti and after replacing the cables with Accell certified DP cables these same cables are now powering my 2k 240hz OLED with zero issues after 12 years!

I checked the Displayport.org database and virtually none of the display manufacturers certify their cables. The only exception is Acer. I also checked with the largest tech retailer in NZ (PBTech) and the majority of the cables they sell are uncertified garbage.

Uncertified cables are the scourge of Displayport. Chime in if you have issues and if certified cables solved it for you. If you're having issues, try a certified cable and report back if your issues are resolved.

FYI Ugreen and StarTech.com certify their cables and you can check the database here: https://www.displayport.org/product-category/cables-adaptors/
 
