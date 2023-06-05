Unboxing of New Sun 21in GDM20E20 (Sony) CRT

cesarioFL71

Very nice piece of analog kit from 1997! She came crated and as well protected as a baby in the womb. :) This unit will have been the precursor to the Sun GDM 5410 21" CRT. Unfortunately, can't try her out until my DB13W3 to VGA adapter gets here from Sun Corp. Here's some pics for posterity's sake... :)

I don't anticipate purchasing any more crt monitors in the future so this unit will likely be my last pick up. :( Oled is the way forward but still in 2023 nothing matches "the glass" as Unkle VIto would say back in 2007 for SDR content. I stand by that based on my own experience with both types of tech.



https://shrubbery.net/~heas/sun-feh-2_1/Devices/Monitor/MONITOR_Color_20_Premium_CRT.html
 

