Unbelievable. Here we go again.

Look, I acknowledge that his is for now not confirmed. However, it blows my mind that Nvidia is even considering doing this, again:
MANLI submits GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 to EEC - VideoCardz.com
What's the part that's really bothering me here?
You cannot have one GPU name with 2 different shader configurations. Using the same GPU name and differentiating both models by the memory entirely advertises that these are the same GPU, with different amounts of memory. That is a lie. When I bought my 1060 3GB, I was under the impression I was buying the same GPU with less VRAM, I mostly gamed at 1080p so it didn't matter that much, I figured. I had no idea what I was really buyinig was a 1050 Ti, renamed into a 1060. By the time I found out that the 6GB version was more powerful, I was already out of the return window. Now they're going to do the same with a 3050 Ti that's renamed into a 3060 with less VRAM.
3584 shaders are not 3840 shaders. This is unacceptable. This is false advertising. And I can't believe Nvidia is going to do this again. I hope someone sues them this time. This is the kind of shit that may very well drive me to a 6700 just for ethical reasons. Nvidia is pissing me off, once again.
