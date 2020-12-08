Unbelievable. Here we go again.

again

Look, I acknowledge that his is for now not confirmed. However, it blows my mind that Nvidia is even considering doing this,What's the part that's really bothering me here?You cannot have one GPU name with 2 different shader configurations. Using the same GPU name and differentiating both models by the memory entirely advertises that these are the same GPU, with different amounts of memory. That is aWhen I bought my 1060 3GB, I was under the impression I was buying the same GPU with less VRAM, I mostly gamed at 1080p so it didn't matter that much, I figured. I had no idea what I was really buyinig was a 1050 Ti, renamed into a 1060. By the time I found out that the 6GB version was more powerful, I was already out of the return window. Now they're going to do the same with a 3050 Ti that's renamed into a 3060 with less VRAM.3584 shaders are not 3840 shaders. This is unacceptable. This is false advertising. And I can't believe Nvidia is going to do this again. I hope someone sues them this time. This is the kind of shit that may very well drive me to a 6700 just for ethical reasons. Nvidia is pissing me off, once again.