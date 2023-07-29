Unable to use any SOCKS5 Proxy - but was previously working

Hello [h],



Over the last 24 hours I've been obsessing over an issue that I have no idea how to fix. For the last month I've been using a SOCKS5 proxy to play a certain game on a specific server that is across the USA from me. I've been using Win2Socks to facilitate the connection. For the last three weeks, it has worked extremely well. My average ping and game responsiveness was measurably improved (~175ms average to ~140ms average). I have a few different dedicated residential IP's available to me, but for those three weeks I've simply stuck one the same IP because it worked for me.



Unfortunately, curiosity got the best of me and I decided to experiment with the other proxy addresses available to me. My goal was to test between them to see which provided the best performance. After I switched to a different proxy (which belonged to the same datacenter and ISP as the first IP), I found I was no longer able to make any connection with the desired game server. Not just that, but I'm unable to connect to 90% of the game servers for that game. Some servers work, but the majority don't. I can see that bytes were sent over UDP, but no bytes are received from the majority of the servers. If the specific server that I liked to play on worked, I wouldn't even care about the rest. There's no distinct pattern I can detect between the servers that work and the servers that don't.



Afterwards, I switch back to the original proxy that I used for the last 3 weeks. Now, the proxy which once working perfectly, was now experiencing the exact same issue as the new proxy I had just tested. Bizarre.



From there I pulled a new proxy that belonged to a different datacenter and different ISP altogether, and it's the exact same issue. Three different proxies, but same connection issues across all three. What are the odds?



From there I could only conclude I was having a software issue. I switched from Win2Socks to ProxyCap. And with different software entirely, I'm still experiencing the same issue.



I've tried restarting my router, my PC, disabling my firewall, etc. but I've run out of ideas in regards to troubleshooting this issue.



Why would the act of switching from one proxy, to another proxy, break usage of all proxies on my machine? Thanks for reading. When I have a chance, I'm going to test on another PC to see if it's an issue specific to my computer, or if it's an issue specific to my entire network, I just haven't gotten to that point yet.



If anyone was feeling generous in regarding to help, I could provide them with the proxy and authentication details for testing to see if they can replicate the issue on their end.