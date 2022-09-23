Unable to uninstall an app using the windows app manager

I just did a reinstall of windows and did the upgrade from 10 to 11.



I reinstalled the Phase One Capture One photo editing software which I've used for years. But I get an error message when I try to validate my account when I launch it. Phase One Tech Support suggested uninstalling it. Problem is when I try to do so from within windows apps manager nothing happens when I click uninstall. Well there's a very very brief command window that flashes up and then disappears more quickly than I can read. I have rebooted several times and trier several times to uninstall the app But the same thing happens every time.



I was able to uninstall another app in Windows so I don't think there's something wrong with my Windows it's more that this capture one app just won't uninstall. Not sure how to solve this I've emailed their support but does anyone else have suggestions?