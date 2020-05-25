Unable to Start Thermalake 750W SP-750P start up by short PS_ON pin to COM. Nothing happened.

J

jgy2001

n00b
Joined
May 25, 2020
Messages
1
We have a never been used Thermaltake 750W SP-750P ATX power supply. We tried to start this power supply.
On the 24 pin connected, we shorted the pin #16 (PS_ON) to pin #15 (com) with jumper.
We connect the power to 110VAC. Turn the switch on.
Nothing happened.
Did we do something wrong there?

Tried to contact Thermaltake customer service for weeks, no response. What happened?

Thank you for your help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top