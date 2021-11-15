Unable to install Windows 11 despite confirmation I meet requirements

Hey guys!



Just wondering if anyone else has encountered this problem. I'm running a Ryzen 3700X on an Asus Prime Pro X470 with the latest BIOS version. Both TPM and secure boot are enabled, and Asus specifically states on their website that this BIOS will meet the requirements for Windows 11 and enable installation. As an extra check, I ran Microsoft's PC Health Check app and confirmed with their published checklist than I have everything in place to install Windows 11. Fun fact, it doesn't allow me to do so. I am trying to to a clean install VIA bootable USB key but I get blocked after entering my Windows key with a message saying that this PC does not support Windows 11 and I'm prevented from proceeding. As far as I'm concerned, this has set a new low bar for software, even by Microsoft's standards.



Has anyone else encountered a similar problem and, if so, did you manage to find a way to get past the log jam?



Thanks!