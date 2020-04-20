UN40JU7100 slowly failing. Should I replace or fix?

Had the TV for 5 years so out of warranty. I'm just now experiencing purple patches on the corner of the screen similar to here and wondering if I should go to a local repair shop and see if they can fix it or simply upgrade? If it's the latter can anyone recommend a good tv for professional use primarily for 3d modeling and rendering, movies/tv, and light gaming. I loved my Samsung and the only issue I experienced before the purple patch issue came up was the gamma shift when looking at the TV from different angles so maybe this is a good excuse to grab something with decent HDR and other features available in some 2020 models. Oh and also, anything below $500 since my budget can't exceed that.
Thanks guys.
