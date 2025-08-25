ULTRARAM Nearing Production to Bridge the Gap Between Memory and Storage

erek
"At the technical level, ULTRARAM relies on resonant tunneling within precisely grown layers of gallium antimonide and aluminium antimonide. The new epitaxy passage provides engineers with atomic-layer control, allowing standard photolithography and etching to form reliable memory cells. In lab testing the design has shown extremely fast switching, very low switching energy, and data retention measured in years rather than hours. If those characteristics can be reproduced at scale, systems could eliminate DRAM refresh power in servers, cut boot and resume times for client devices, and enable always-on features. That hope comes with a dose of realism, because moving from a scalable epitaxy method to profitable, high-yield manufacturing will require strong supply-chain partnerships, careful yield optimization, and system-level integration. All of that will be demonstrated in a pilot run, which will serve as the final true test."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340292/...-to-bridge-the-gap-between-memory-and-storage
