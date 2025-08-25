  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

ULTRARAM Nearing Production to Bridge the Gap Between Memory and Storage

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,228
"At the technical level, ULTRARAM relies on resonant tunneling within precisely grown layers of gallium antimonide and aluminium antimonide. The new epitaxy passage provides engineers with atomic-layer control, allowing standard photolithography and etching to form reliable memory cells. In lab testing the design has shown extremely fast switching, very low switching energy, and data retention measured in years rather than hours. If those characteristics can be reproduced at scale, systems could eliminate DRAM refresh power in servers, cut boot and resume times for client devices, and enable always-on features. That hope comes with a dose of realism, because moving from a scalable epitaxy method to profitable, high-yield manufacturing will require strong supply-chain partnerships, careful yield optimization, and system-level integration. All of that will be demonstrated in a pilot run, which will serve as the final true test."

1756136874353.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340292/...-to-bridge-the-gap-between-memory-and-storage
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top