Ultra Wide Curved Display Recommendation.

N

N Bates

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 15, 2017
Messages
149
Can someone recommend a monitor between 32" and 35" 3440 x 1440 ideally without a big bezel, support PIP and PBP, with two or more display ports and at around 500 with not a too big stand, hopefully adjustable, I am prepared to pay a little more exceptional quality or durability.

my usage is as per below:

50% Media
35% Productivity
15% Gaming

The one's that I have considered so far as as follow:

Dell UltraSharp U3415W​

AOC CU34G2/BK​

ASUS 35" VG35VQ​

 
