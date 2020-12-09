Ultra Wide Curved Display Recommendation.

Can someone recommend a monitor between 32" and 35" 3440 x 1440 ideally without a big bezel, support PIP and PBP, with two or more display ports and at around 500 with not a too big stand, hopefully adjustable, I am prepared to pay a little more exceptional quality or durability.



my usage is as per below:



50% Media

35% Productivity

15% Gaming



The one's that I have considered so far as as follow:



Dell UltraSharp U3415W​ AOC CU34G2/BK​ ASUS 35" VG35VQ​