Ultra-rare unreleased Pentium 4 with 4.0 GHz clock speed discovered

"A rare breedThis particular dual-core Hyperthreaded ‘Presler’ P4 is a very interesting sample for a number of reasons. Firstly, the collective wisdom of the flock of attentive Redditors interested in this story indicates that the sample now owned by diegunguyman was likely a loaner chip given to an employee.
These Employee Loaner Chips are rarer than typical Engineering Samples (ES). Their rarity is probably bolstered by the strict terms of the loan. However, a purported Intel ‘insider’ on Reddit indicates that due to the extensive layoffs at the firm, policing of the loaner system has evaporated.
Another interesting aspect of this CPU is the reasons that the public never saw with the pinnacle of NetBurst. It is now a matter for the history books, but the processor line already had a poor reputation for its thermals and performance, which played a part."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ms-it-is-an-intel-pentium-extreme-edition-980