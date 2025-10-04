  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Ultra-rare unreleased Pentium 4 with 4.0 GHz clock speed discovered

erek

erek

Dec 19, 2005
13,613

"A rare breed​

This particular dual-core Hyperthreaded ‘Presler’ P4 is a very interesting sample for a number of reasons. Firstly, the collective wisdom of the flock of attentive Redditors interested in this story indicates that the sample now owned by diegunguyman was likely a loaner chip given to an employee.

These Employee Loaner Chips are rarer than typical Engineering Samples (ES). Their rarity is probably bolstered by the strict terms of the loan. However, a purported Intel ‘insider’ on Reddit indicates that due to the extensive layoffs at the firm, policing of the loaner system has evaporated.


Another interesting aspect of this CPU is the reasons that the public never saw with the pinnacle of NetBurst. It is now a matter for the history books, but the processor line already had a poor reputation for its thermals and performance, which played a part."

1759610569397.png

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ms-it-is-an-intel-pentium-extreme-edition-980
 
