Ultra-rare CS:GO gun reportedly sells for over $400,000

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,069
I sold somethin for $30 USD from CSGO before
"That decision has driven many speculators to pay inflated prices for even relatively common in-game skins in hopes of reselling them for even more to new or returning players looking to show off for the sequel's upcoming wide launch. While the vast majority of common skins still sell for single-digit dollar-denominated prices, there's a whole range of semi-rare skins that can go for hundreds or even thousands of dollars these days.
Older skins that are no longer easily accessible to new players still seem to have the most cachet. But some in-game patches have been particularly susceptible to price spikes. That's because Counter-Strike 2 should make those cosmetics fully visible on the fully modeled arms and legs of the players using them rather than just being visible by other players.
Whether recently inflated CS:GO skin prices can stay this high in the long term will depend largely on how large (and fashion-conscious) the player base for Counter-Strike 2 becomes. We'll see how that shakes out when the free-to-play shooter launches beyond its limited test this summer."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/04/ultra-rare-csgo-gun-reportedly-sells-for-over-400000/
"That decision has driven many speculators to pay inflated prices for even relatively common in-game skins in hopes of reselling them for even more to new or returning players looking to show off for the sequel's upcoming wide launch. While the vast majority of common skins still sell for single-digit dollar-denominated prices, there's a whole range of semi-rare skins that can go for hundreds or even thousands of dollars these days.
Older skins that are no longer easily accessible to new players still seem to have the most cachet. But some in-game patches have been particularly susceptible to price spikes. That's because Counter-Strike 2 should make those cosmetics fully visible on the fully modeled arms and legs of the players using them rather than just being visible by other players.
Whether recently inflated CS:GO skin prices can stay this high in the long term will depend largely on how large (and fashion-conscious) the player base for Counter-Strike 2 becomes. We'll see how that shakes out when the free-to-play shooter launches beyond its limited test this summer."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2023/04/ultra-rare-csgo-gun-reportedly-sells-for-over-400000/