Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 Cables Now Entering Wide Market Availability

"Shipments of Premium High Speed HDMI Cables grow along with expansion of 4K content distribution:
With the explosion of 4K content, this cable is vital to both the consumer and commercial sectors connecting 4K cable, satellite and IPTV set top boxes to TVs. It is specified globally for use by service providers for in-home installations. It also requires packaging to display the Premium HDMI Cable Certification Label for added verification of compliance and to prevent counterfeiting; this cable certification program is also administered by HDMI LA."

https://www.techpowerup.com/276855/...-cables-now-entering-wide-market-availability
 
Maybe you can get 4k over a cable longer than 10 feet now, unlike the last time I tried back in 2015.
 
When I was redoing the wiring in my living room this was a serious issue.

I never did run a third HDMI 2.1 cable because mono price ran out and many other sellers didn’t specify what revision they used and if they did they want monster level premiums for the cables.

Worst part of 2020.
 
