Ultitube at great price.

Smoked Brisket
- Feb 6, 2013
- 558
Was just browsing around and stumbled on to the ultitube/d5 combo, pump included for $159. Relative to competing companies this is fantastic value. Thought it was most useful in this forum. I have seen a few new threads asking about new build advice. At this price I would start here if I was building right now from scratch. Here is the link.
https://www.amazon.com/Aquacomputer...+PWM+Pump&qid=1605121138&s=electronics&sr=1-1
