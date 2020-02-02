ultimate Emulation Rig

hi all i was tinkering with alot of the pocket go things you can get for portable emulation while working late nights, but i was looking and surprisingly the Surface Pro 3+ seemt o check all the boxes if im going to just use it for older emulation not thinking anything crazy like PS3+ only the older consoles from my youth,



1, HD display 10-12in

2. core i5-i7 cpus

3, igpu strong enough in most for at least upto n64,

4,bluetooth,

5, usb type c on later models



i can pair a xbox controller on this and go to town once i learn how to make retro arch program butons properly,