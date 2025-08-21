  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
UL Releases 3DMark Solar Bay Extreme, The Ultimate Ray Tracing Benchmark

“The new edition brings more detailed scenes and a heavier ray tracing workload, including ray-traced specular reflections on rough and glossy surfaces, glass reflections and soft ray-traced shadows for directional lights. UL also added a second assembly bay to the scene where a rival team builds a solar array, which adds geometric complexity and varied lighting that exposes differences between GPUs and drivers.”


View: https://youtu.be/qYJIXPix42s

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340163/...ay-extreme-the-ultimate-ray-tracing-benchmark
 
