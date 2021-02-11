UL releases 3DMark Mesh Shaders Feature Test for DirectX 12 Ultimate

The DirectX12 Ultimate API brought four technologies: DX Raytracing, Sampler Feedback, Variable Rate Shading, and Mesh Shaders. UL had already released feature tests for ray tracing and variable-rate shading. The developer has now released a third DX12 test for Mesh Shaders. We have already had a glimpse of a new 3DMark test thanks to Raja Koduri. Intel is currently evaluating its unreleased Xe-HPG gaming GPU, which should debut later this year.​

The Mesh Shaders test is relatively short. First, it records a baseline without mesh shading and then compares how much faster is the same scene with the technology enabled.​

We have gathered some data from 3DMark featuring the latest graphics cards. Interestingly, NVIDIA Turing GPUs are actually faster in baseline test than NVIDIA Ampere, but the latter see a higher performance increase when mesh shaders are enabled. Overall we are looking at the following average performance increase:​

NVIDIA Ampere: 702%

AMD RDNA2: 547%

NVIDIA Turing (RTX): 409%

NVIDIA Turing: 244%

Do note that we chose the best or close to best scores that were available at the time of writing. It is by no means an accurate representation of each architecture performance. It is only meant to provide a basic understanding of how fast each DirectX12 architecture might be.​

Looks like this could be the solution to video cards hitting a wall in terms of performance when it comes to rasterization.