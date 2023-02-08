UK regulator shoots down Microsoft's $68.7B Activison/Blizzard deal

UnknownSouljer
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/microsoft-activision-deal-could-harm-uk-gamers
Part of the problem for mega-corps is that they have to go through multiple international bodies. It was almost a certainty that Microsoft wouldn't be able to pass scrutiny from all the international bodies necessary for the merger. I'm not a corp expert/lawyer, but I would assume that it's impossible or near impossible for Microsoft to continue with the merger now.
My commentary is: the only remaining move(s) might be to buy parts or studios/IPs, but not necessarily all of it. The best gamers can hope for is Blizzard breaks off and becomes independent again and Sony/Microsoft split-up and buy the rest (with perhaps other big companies buying parts like Square-Enix, or Ubisoft, or whatever). It's still likely that Activision/Blizzard wants to sell. Their market is up, their IP is as valuable as it can be, but their management sucks. Better to sell out now before they crash the ship. That was ultimately the big thing that Microsoft would've given them, which was getting rid of poor management (and money, but the business itself obviously makes money).
If you didn't catch the initial announcement/discussion, here is the previous forum thread on the subject relating to when Microsoft started the process of attempting to obtain Activision/Blizzard: https://hardforum.com/threads/microsoft-to-buy-activision-blizzard.2017006/
"A CMA investigation has provisionally concluded that Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision could result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation for UK gamers," says the regulator in a press release. "[This follows] a wide-ranging investigation conducted over the last five months to understand the market and potential impact of the deal."
"This has included holding site visits and hearings to hear directly from business leaders at Microsoft and Activision," it continues, "analyzing over 3 million internal documents from the two businesses to understand their views on the market, commissioning an independent survey of UK gamers, and gathering evidence from a range of other gaming console providers, game publishers, and cloud gaming service providers."
