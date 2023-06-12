UK Communications Regulator Ofcom Says Hackers Stole Confidential Data

""A limited amount of information about certain companies we regulate -- some of it confidential -- along with personal data of 412 Ofcom employees, was downloaded during the attack," an Ofcom spokesman said by email. "We took immediate action to prevent further use of the MOVEit service and to implement the recommended security measures. We also swiftly alerted all affected Ofcom-regulated companies, and we continue to offer support and assistance to our colleagues.""
Source: https://yro.slashdot.org/story/23/0...or-ofcom-says-hackers-stole-confidential-data
 
This is when the silent black helicopters and swat teams should rain down on these morons and make sure they are unable to do this ever again, one way or another.

Are they hiding beyond the reach of the law in Russia? Just dispatch a cruise missile to their location. Problem solved.

No more Mr. Nice Guy.

Just wipe them out.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
This is when the silent black helicopters and swat teams should rain down on these morons and make sure they are unable to do this ever again, one way or another.

Are they hiding beyond the reach of the law in Russia? Just dispatch a cruise missile to their location. Problem solved.

No more Mr. Nice Guy.

Just wipe them out.
Speaking of silent black helicopters …

Scope this out,
 
