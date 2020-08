Ugh, just had one of 'those'

Had everything: CPU, GPU, SSD, Mobo, Case, and PSU. Plenty of time and all the equipment and parts...take apart the case to begin the build, pull out the mobo and can't place it in the case because my case is for Mini-ITX and my mobo is a Micro-ITX. Yay...3 prior near perfect builds created in one sitting, then...this...dang.



Parts:

Ryzen 1600x w/ Wraith Spire CPU Cooler

AsRock B450-HDV

SilverStone Technology Mini-ITX Slim Small Form Factor Computer Case with Handle (SST-ML08B-H-USA)

SilverStone Technology 450W SFX Form Factor 80 Plus Bronze Power Supply (ST45SF-V3-USA)

2x4GB Corsair Vengeance RAM

64GB Corsair SSD



Tempted to look for a new Mobo. Any good Mini-ITXs you guys would recommend?