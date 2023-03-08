UEFI Bootkit Successfully Hits Windows 11 BlackLotus

BlackLotus malware

BlackLotus was able to run on fully patched Windows 11 systems with UEFI Secure Boot enabled.

The malware exploits a year-old vulnerability, CVE-2022-21894, which is a Secure Boot Security Feature bypass vulnerability. Microsoft did fix the issue in the January 2022 update, but exploitation is still possible, "as the affected, validly signed binaries have still not been added to the UEFI revocation list".

The malware can disable operating system security features, including BitLocker, Windows Defender and HVCI (Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity).

BlackLotus deploys a kernel driver, which protects the bootkit, and an HTTP downloader, which may load additional payloads and communicates with command and control.

The earliest mention of BlackLotus dates back to October 6, 2022. The bootkit was advertised on an underground forum.

Some of the BlackLotus installers skip the bootkit installations if they detect certain locales on the device.

ESET researchers discovered the first components of BlackLotus back in late 2022, when they noticed "the BlackLotus user-mode component" in Telemetry. Assessment led to the discovered of six BlackLotus installers and the realization that BlackLotus was no ordinary malware. ESET's analysis of BlackLotus is detailed and very technical. Interested users should check out the blog post for the full details.