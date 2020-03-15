UDM Pro? 10g question

Hello UDM Pro owners...
Can the the 10g WAN port be assigned over to the LAN on this new device?
If you own this model and are not sure would you mind checking to see if you can in the UNifi Manager?
On the regular USG Pro you can assign the WAN SFP 1Gig port over to LAN and use it there if you need to.
