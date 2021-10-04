UDEV rule help

travm

I"ve been having a minor issue with my Chromebook(GalliumOS 3.0), it wont save alsa sound settings. I've chased the issue to the alsa-utils startup/shutdown script, reached out to the developer, and was given this as an explanation.
I think that the card may not be available at boot, because it loads the firmware and it may take some time. Use udev rules to resolve this issue like: https://github.com/alsa-project/alsa-utils/blob/master/alsactl/90-alsa-restore.rules.in (the final rules file is available after make)
Can someone help translate this? Specifically what does he mean by "the final rules file is available after make"?
Do I have to reinstall alsa-utils from source?
Is it enough to copy this file (removing the .in) to /etc/udev/rules.d/?
 
Nobu

Can someone help translate this? Specifically what does he mean by "the final rules file is available after make"?
Do I have to reinstall alsa-utils from source?
Is it enough to copy this file (removing the .in) to /etc/udev/rules.d/?
The .in file is a "make" instructions file, I think. You have to build the project with "make" for it to create a working file. There should be instructions somewhere (either in the project's repository or on the website) on how to use "make" to build the project.
 
